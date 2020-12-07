Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have welcomed their daughter into the world.

Lynch took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that she has given birth to a baby girl named Roux.

"Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives. #andnew," Lynch wrote.

Rollins posted the same photo as Becky and captioned it with, "#andnew"

Lynch has been away from WWE since announcing her pregnancy back in May. Rollins is currently on a hiatus to be with Becky and their new baby girl, but he's expected back in early 2021.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch and Rollins. You can see their Instagram posts below:

Ash Payne contributed to this article.