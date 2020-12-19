- The above video is Hardy performing "Rednecker." The video is a WWE Tribute to the Troops exclusive.

- Ember Moon was awarded the "Finisher of the Year" for her finisher, Eclipse. The award was given by Ring the Belle.

Despite only hitting it a couple times this year, @WWEEmberMoon's Eclipse gets Women's Wrestling fans' votes to score Finisher of the Year 2020! What was your favorite finisher of the year? pic.twitter.com/RtQKwtZWhs — Ring the Belle ????? (@ringthebelleds) December 20, 2020

- Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to speak about Chyna's legacy and how the WWE Hall of Famer inspired her.

Phoenix tweeted, "Joanie redefined the role and image of a woman for me. I ca''t tell you how much I wanted the chance to make this moment happen. Chyna's influence on me and the evolution of the female role model cannot be forgotten or understated. #ThankYouJoanie"

As reported earlier, the NXT commentator will be a guest on tomorrow's episode of WWE's The Bump.