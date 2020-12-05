Big E debuted his new theme song and brought back a gimmick for his entrance during this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

This week's show saw former WWE Intercontinental Champions compete in a six-man Pat Patterson Tribute Match, to honor the inaugural Intercontinental Champion who passed away at the age of 79 this past Wednesday. The match saw Big E, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio defeat Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Patterson's original Intercontinental Title belt was on display at ringside during the tribute bout.

Big E came to the ring with a new theme song performed by rapper Wale, who is a noted WWE fan that has appeared on WWE TV several times in recent years. Big E also brought back his weight-lifting chalk entrance gimmick where he chalks his hands up on the stage before heading to the ring. This is something he did years ago when he was still known as Big E Langston.

Regarding the new entrance theme, Big E took to Twitter after the show and said he's eternally grateful to make his way to the ring to Wale's music.

"I was a @Wale fan well before anyone cared to know my name. Eternally grateful to get to come out to a living legend's music," Big E wrote.

Wale responded, "We stan the future WWE champ. U know I got u for life bro RNC"

This week's SmackDown featured several tributes to Patterson besides the six-man match. The show opened up with the entire roster on the stage, including WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, paying tribute to Patterson. Michael Cole then led a ten-bell salute and a moment of silence. Following that tribute, the ThunderDome lit up with a "thank you Pat!" chant. A Patterson tribute video also aired during the show, along with several videos that featured Twitter tributes from various WWE stars.

You can see Big E's tweet with Wale below, along with a look at his new theme song and his chalk entrance, plus several shots from the SmackDown Patterson tributes:

We stan the future WWE champ. U know I got u for life bro RNC https://t.co/KwvIEYVRTo — Wale (@Wale) December 5, 2020

BIG E - New theme - New Titantron,

LET'S GO#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/f0IrkwGDFb — GIFSkull III (Backup) - #AEWDynamite #WWENXT (@SkullGIF) December 5, 2020

Big E now has his own walkout music AND brought the chalk back! I swear if we get a 5-count, I may mark out! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ojpwP8zPle — Peyton Wesner (@pcwesner) December 5, 2020

The #WWEThunderDome is going absolutely BANANA for this!



The Pat Patterson Tribute Match on #SmackDown featuring six WWE Superstars who have held the prestigious Intercontinental Championship has been a sight to behold!#ThankYouPat pic.twitter.com/xYlySieWRw — WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2020

The very first Intercontinental Championship won by Pat Patterson! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nhF0XwLyDB — ??????????? (@W520888666) December 5, 2020