WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Title against Big E on Friday's Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Friday's Christmas edition of SmackDown will be taped this Tuesday.

Big E and Sami have been feuding for several weeks and Sami defeated Big E by count out on the December 11 SmackDown. Last Friday's SmackDown saw Big E crash the first-ever Sami Awards, attacking Sami to end the segment.

Tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show saw Big E pin Sami in the eight-man match that saw Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis and Chad Gable defeat Sami, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin. Sami and Big E were later featured in backstage segments where Sami accused Big E of leaking the audio that Kayla Braxton revealed over the weekend, where fans heard Sami yelling at a staffer in a spoof of the recent leaked Tom Cruise audio. Sami insulted Big E until Big E warned him that he will be seeing him very soon. WWE then announced the title match for SmackDown.

