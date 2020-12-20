WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Title against Big E on Friday's Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.
Friday's Christmas edition of SmackDown will be taped this Tuesday.
Big E and Sami have been feuding for several weeks and Sami defeated Big E by count out on the December 11 SmackDown. Last Friday's SmackDown saw Big E crash the first-ever Sami Awards, attacking Sami to end the segment.
Tonight's WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show saw Big E pin Sami in the eight-man match that saw Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis and Chad Gable defeat Sami, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin. Sami and Big E were later featured in backstage segments where Sami accused Big E of leaking the audio that Kayla Braxton revealed over the weekend, where fans heard Sami yelling at a staffer in a spoof of the recent leaked Tom Cruise audio. Sami insulted Big E until Big E warned him that he will be seeing him very soon. WWE then announced the title match for SmackDown.
Stay tuned for more on the Christmas edition of SmackDown.
All @WWEBigE wants to Christmas ... is the Intercontinental Championship!— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
He gets an opportunity at @SamiZayn's #ICTitle THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/uKEaaXDy8m