The first two RAW Superstars are now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight's RAW saw WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley declare his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

Lashley has also been rumored for a United States Title defense at The Rumble, perhaps against Riddle or a Triple Threat with Jeff Hardy. There's no word on if that match will happen at the pay-per-view, or on an upcoming RAW episode.

RAW also saw Nia Jax announce her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Her partner Shayna Baszler then indicated that she will also be in the match, but WWE has not confirmed Baszler for the match as of this writing.

Only one SmackDown Superstar has announced a spot for The Rumble as of this writing, and that's Daniel Bryan. It's believed that more blue brand Superstars will be confirmed during his week's SmackDown on New Year's Day.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will air live on January 31 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, 28 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, 29 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37