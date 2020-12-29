- The premiere of the new WWE Superstar Gaming Series will air tonight at 8pm ET on the WWE Network. The show features Superstars and celebrities doing battle in two games - the "Holiday Sus-Fest" with Among Us and the "Holiday Throwdown" with WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Superstars representing WWE include Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, and Tyler Breeze. Celebrities competing are Greg Miller, FaZe Adapt, Lele Pons, Nick Eh 30, and rapper Wale. Miller and Xavier Woods will host the premiere.

- WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley says he's coming for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37.

As noted, Lashley announced on last night's RAW that he will be competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match next month. He joins SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan as the only names confirmed for the Men's Rumble as of this writing. Lashley took to Twitter this morning and issued a warning over the WWE Title.

"The one title that's eluded me my entire career is the WWE Championship. Next time I have the opportunity to get a shot at @DMcIntyreWWE, I won't miss. I'm officially entering the #RoyalRumble, and the Hurt will follow! [fist emoji] #WWERaw #TheHurtBusiness," he wrote.

Lashley has been expected to defend his title at the Rumble pay-per-view, but it's possible that WWE holds the next United States Title match on an upcoming RAW instead. Riddle and/or Jeff Hardy are potential challengers.

