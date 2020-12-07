WWE has announced United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match for tonight's RAW on the USA Network.

Lashley furthered a feud with Riddle on last week's RAW, but WWE's announcement for Lashley vs. Hardy had no mention of Riddle. It was noted that Hardy is looking to make an impact in the chase for the WWE United States Title following last week's Symphony of Destruction win over Elias.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match

* Randy Orton visits Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss in the Firefly Fun House

* 2-on-3 Handicap Match: Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison