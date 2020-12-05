Booker T received quite the spotlight last weekend when Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny released a track named after the 5-Time WCW Champion.

On a recent Q&A on the Reality of Wrestling YouTube channel, Booker discussed what the song means to him. The WWE Hall of Famer says things like this are what helps keep his name relevant.

"It ain't about being the guy on the top of the mountain," Booker said. "It's about staying relevant. In 2020, Booker T is still relevant heading into 2021. We're getting ready to do it and do it big. I got to give props, man, I got to give props to Bad Bunny. For all these years, I've been waiting on a song about Booker T and now, Bad Bunny, the hottest Latin sensation in the world today, put me on, man. He put me on blast big time and I appreciate it. So staying relevant, Bad Bunny, you did that for me man, and I just want to say, I appreciate it."

While the song was first released on Thanksgiving, Booker had known about the project for a while. The former member of Harlem Heat says Bad Bunny contacted him about the single a while back because he was a fan.

"He reached out actually, he was a fan," Booker said. "One of those kids, you know, growing up, getting in trouble, doing the spin-a-rooni, scissor kicking somebody. That's what was so cool about it - it was organic. It wasn't something that him and I, you know, had to collaborate on. It was just that he was a fan of mine, and I'm a fan of the new generation and what the young guys are doing out there right now."

Speaking on the new generation, Booker says he does his best to keep up with what's going on in modern times.

"I'm trying to stay connected to what's going on today," Booker said. "If you don't change with the times, the times will truly pass you by, so you got to be changing, man. You got to be knowing how to move. And for me to get just a piece of the action with the Latin community man, that right there for me is just letting me know where I've gone with my career and how many people I've touched along the way."

The Spanish single features rap vocals with a Latin-infused hip-hop beat, a vibe that Booker says he really enjoyed. Booker compared the track to wrestling, saying it's not so much the lyrics that make the song, but rather the positive feeling it gives off.

"It totally makes you feel a certain way, and that's what wrestling is," Booker said. "Wrestling is not about the moves and stuff like that - of course it is, but that's just like, the lyrics. But the beat, the beat has got to make you feel a certain way. I'm serious. That's what I'm liking about the whole thing, man. And trust me, there's more to come, guys. There's more to come."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Reality of Wrestling with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.