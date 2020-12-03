Booker T has offered his thoughts on fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sting's AEW debut during this week's Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said Sting now has the opportunity to "go out on his own terms" since many wrestling fans felt that The Icon didn't get the right sendoff after his brief stint in the WWE.

"He's one of those guys who wants to go out on his own terms," said Booker T, who predicted a few months ago that Sting would wind up in AEW after his WWE legends contract was not renewed.

Booker T then compared his WWE career with Sting's brief run in the WWE which included matches against Triple H and Seth Rollins.

"When I came into WWE, I had an extensive run. I had a whole other career [after my WCW run]. But when Sting came over, it was brief. It felt like the run ended even before it started. I felt he missed a ton of a career in WWE and for it to end the way it did [getting injured in a match with Rollins], I'm sure it weighed on him. That's not the way he wants to go out.

"And now, lord behold, AEW comes along and he has the chance to do that [go out properly], perhaps with Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin," he added.

Although Booker T wishes Sting's run in AEW is "just for nostalgia purposes," he does not rule out the possibility of another Sting match.

"He's 61 and it's a young man's game," said Booker T. "[That said] How you gonna tell a man that he can't go out there and do it no more? Or that he ain't got the juice? It's like with Mike Tyson's return recently [albeit in an exhibition match].

"We don't know how his body is feeling. Sometimes, people just want to roll the dice and say, 'I want to do it my way.'"

As noted, Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Reports indicate that Sting will be used as a full-time character on TV possibly in the capacity of a mentor/manager or GM.

