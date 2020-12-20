- Above is a WWE TLC livestream featuring the best TLC Matches over the past years with John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and others. Tonight's show starts at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff, and the main card at 7 pm ET.

- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt commented about tonight's Firefly Inferno Match against Randy Orton at tonight's PPV.

"The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually," Wyatt wrote in the caption along with a photo of a caterpillar.

- WWE posted the latest Top 10 video, which took a look back at RAW's most shocking moments. The group included: Randy Orton turning on Edge, Seth Rollins injuring Rey Mysterio's eye, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, and Becky Lynch announcing she's pregnant.



