Jon Huber was granted ownership of the "Brodie Lee" name just days before he passed away.

The USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) issued a registration certificate for the trademark filing on "Brodie Lee" on December 22. Lee passed away on December 26 at the age of 41, due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Lee filed for the trademark back on November 26, 2019. He was still working for WWE as Luke Harper at that time.

Lee listed his "First Use" and "First Use In Commerce" dates as 2003. The following use description was included with the USPTO filing:

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. FIRST USE: 20030000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20030000"

(H/T to HeelByNature)