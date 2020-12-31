AEW's new "Exalted In Heaven" t-shirt for Brodie Lee has broke the Pro Wrestling Tees record for most shirts sold within 24 hours.

The t-shirt was just announced this evening to coincide with the Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Pro Wrestling Tees announced the new record on Instagram.

"Less than 30 days after Sting beat our record for most shirts sold within 24 hours. Mr. Brodie Lee broke that record before the end of Dynamite after less than 2 hours. All proceed from this shirt go to benefit the Huber Family. [folded hands emoji] @shopaew @allelitewrestling @brodielee," Ryan Barkan of Pro Wrestling Tees wrote.

PWT added on Twitter, "Up until now... @orangecassidy had the highest selling shirt of 2020 on https://ProWrestlingTees.com. He was just dethroned in just under 4 hrs after the release of this tribute shirt. The highest selling shirt of 2020 will go to Mr. Brodie Lee. [folded hands emoji]"

Proceeds from sales of the new $24.99 t-shirt will go directly to the family of Lee, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. You can see a photo of the new t-shirt below.

On a related note, items for Brodie and The Dark Order have taken up 10 of the 15 spots in Pro Wrestling Tees' "Top Selling Items of the Week" box on their homepage since he passed away last weekend. You can check out the top selling items of the past week at this link.

You can see the related posts from PWT below: