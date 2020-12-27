While paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee [real name Jon Huber], AEW star Dax Harwood has shared a story from three years ago when The Exalted One helped the FTR member and his wife through a difficult ordeal.

As revealed by Harwood, his wife had a miscarriage and among the few people they shared the terrible news with were the Hubers, Lee and his wife Amanda. According to Harwood, the Hubers would constantly check on his wife and send flowers, cards, and care packages.

Harwood tweeted, "3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn't tell very many people. We told the Hubers. During a difficult time in our lives, Jon & Amanda would text and call my wife and I just to see how we were doing. They sent flowers, cards, and care packages."

In his follow-up tweet, Harwood raised a toast to Lee and thanked the late wrestler and his wife for their generosity and kindness.

"That's the kind of people they are," wrote Harwood. "That's the kind of people this world needs. That's the kind of person I need to be. I love you Jon. Thanks for everything. This Knob Creek is for you."

WWE Superstar Bayley responded to Harwood's tweet and raised a toast to Lee as well.

Bayley wrote, "I'll join ya. Cheers to both of your beautiful families."

