Brodie Lee [real name Jon Huber] was hospitalized since the end of October until he eventually passed from a lung ailment on Saturday, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that Lee's wife, Amanda, kept everyone in AEW informed of Lee's worsening conditioning but didn't want the news to leak out. AEW brass and the talents honored Amanda's request.

After dropping the AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Dog Collar Match in early October, the idea was to write off Lee from TV for a few weeks to sell his injuries from the brutal match, added Meltzer.

It was during his time off when Lee began experiencing symptoms of his lung ailment. According to Meltzer, Lee couldn't finish his workouts on his Peloton bicycle at home and he couldn't figure out what he was unable to go through his workout regiments.

Shortly thereafter, towards the end of October, Lee's lungs stopped working and he was rushed to a clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. The situation "got grave and AEW was aware" of the severity of Lee's condition, added Meltzer.

As reported earlier, Kenny Omega dropping the AEW World Championship [in a dark segment] to Brodie Lee Jr. on AEW Dynamite was AEW's way of paying tribute to Lee, who passed away less than a week later.