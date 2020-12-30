Amanda Huber, the wife of late pro wrestler Brodie Lee, has responded to wrestling bloggers and fans who asked for more transparency regarding the death of her husband last Saturday.

In a lengthy Instagram post on her Instagram story, later tweeted out by AEW star Cash Wheeler, Amanda revealed that Brodie was tested multiple times for COVID-19 when he was hospitalized since the end of October until the day after Christmas.

"There's no cover-up," wrote Amanda. "There's no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed."

She continued, "What kind of position does that put you in? When you're trying to grieve and people practically expect you to post medical records because since they were a public figure, they are entitled to all the knowledge of what happened."

Amanda went on to add that although Lee didn't contract the COVID-19 virus, "there's no shame in dying from COVID but it's not what it was."

"It wasn't COVID. There's no shame in dying from COVID but it's not what it was. You have no answers and you're just left there. Can you just fu--in imagine that?"

Amanda had previously made it clear that Lee died "after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue."

See below to read Amanda's full post: