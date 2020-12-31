Brodie Lee's wife Amanda Huber took to Instagram today and made a long post on last night's Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite for her late husband, who passed away at the age of 41 last Saturday following a non-COVID-19 lung issue.

Huber said the entire show was perfect from beginning to end, and the love inside Daily's Place was real as it radiated all through the night.

"It was devastating and beautiful and a testament to one of the best people to walk this earth," she wrote.

Huber also praised AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, and the rest of the company, for everything they've done to help. She called Khan the kindest and most genuine person she's ever met.

"I will never ever ever be able to thank @tonyrkhan and the @allelitewrestling family enough," Amanda wrote. "No words will ever work. All I can say is that AEW is the most amazing community and Tony is easily the kindest & most genuine person I've ever met. He loved my husband. He loves wrestling. He loves AEW. And he loves my family. Real, authentic love."

Amanda went on and noted that she's been around the pro wrestling world for a long time, and seen the absolute worst it has to offer, but everything she saw at Dynamite last night was heartfelt and genuine.

"I've been around wrestling a long time. I've seen the absolute worst sides of this business," she wrote. "I don't think I'd believe it either if I didn't live it myself, but please believe me when I say everything last night from @aewontnt was heartfelt and genuine. Not a single person was disingenuous. Nobody was just "putting on a show". It was real and raw emotion and just f--king beautiful."

You can see Amanda's full Instagram post below: