Amanda Huber, the wife of late pro wrestler Brodie Lee, has shared the couple's final text conversation from late October before Lee's lung ailment took a turn for the worse.

Through an Instagram post written 56 hours since Lee's passing on Saturday, Amanda shared pictures that she "forgot existed" and why they remind her of the life they built and storms they weathered.

"It's been 56 hours. 56 hours since you left," began Amanda. It's been weird navigating this storm without you."

While addressing Lee, Amanda said she "got angry" looking at their last texts since they had "so much planned" and also informed her late husband of the plans AEW President Tony Khan had put together for this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. As noted, the entire show will be a tribute to the life and legacy of Lee.

"Wednesday's @allelitewrestling show will be a testament to the person you were. @tonyrkhan has poured so much thought and love into it, I know you'd be awe-struck. I can't wait."

Amanda thanked the wrestling community for the "kind words and stories and photos" that have been shared over the last few days.

"You had this infectious personality that made everyone fall in love with you. The kind words and stories and photos that have been shared have struck me to my core. The beautiful artwork is a testament to how you made people feel. I'm reposting some of them (which I hope is ok)."

Amanda also shared a video their of their son Nolan "supercharged" while playing with dogs and why Lee loved "chasing the dogs."

See below for Amanda's Instagram post [text messages in the second slide]: