Next week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be the "Very Gargano Christmas" special.

There's no word yet on what The Way (Candice LeRae, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) has in store for next week's Christmas special, but they will be hosting the show.

The Way was in action on tonight's NXT episode as Gargano and Theory defeated Leon Ruff and Kushida in the opening match. Hartwell, who is no longer wearing the neck brace, later lost to Shotzi Blackheart via DQ due to interference. LeRae is still out of action with an arm injury from the recent "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event.

WWE has also announced the return of "Colossal" Bronson Reed for next Wednesday's show. They are focusing on the "Colossal" billing for Reed.

Reed's last NXT TV action came on October 21. He defeated Theory in a singles match, by pinfall, and then immediately defeated Theory in a rematch, also by pinfall. Before that, Reed competed in the five-man Gauntlet Eliminator on September 23, which was won by Kyle O'Reilly. He lost to Timothy Thatcher by submission at NXT Super Tuesday Night 1 on September 1, but then defeated Theory at NXT Super Tuesday Night 2 the following week.

Reed tweeted on next week's return and wrote, "COLLOSAL RETURN. MERRY CHRISTMAS YOU FILTHY ANIMALS. @WWENXT #WWENXT"

Another match announced for next week's NXT episode is Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jake Atlas. This will be a rematch from last week's show, which saw Atlas get the win.

Scott appears to be turning heel. He disrespected Atlas after last week's loss, and appeared with McKenzie Mitchell for a backstage segment on tonight's show, where he continued to tease a possible heel turn. Scott noted that he had just left the office of NXT General Manager William Regal, who granted him the rematch for next week. Swerve promised that this time the result will be different.

Next week's "A Very Gargano Christmas" edition of NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday's "A Very Gargano Christmas" episode, along with a few related shots from tonight's NXT. Above is tonight's segment with Swerve.

* The Way (Candice LeRae, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) will host the show as it will have a theme of "A Very Gargano Christmas"

* "Colossal" Bronson Reed returns to action

* Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jake Atlas in a rematch from last week's win by Atlas