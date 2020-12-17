WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is reportedly dealing with a legitimate injury.

As noted, it was announced during last night's NXT episode that Grimes is expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks. It was not clear if Grimes was legitimately injured, or just pulled from TV for storyline reasons.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Grimes underwent surgery last week, and will be out of action until he is medically cleared to compete. There was no confirmation yet on what kind of injury the operation was for.

The storyline reason given for Grimes' injury was Timothy Thatcher twisting his leg on last week's NXT show, which saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Grimes in singles action. After the match, Grimes confronted Thatcher over his interference, but Thatcher grabbed him by the leg and twisted it, sending him to the ground. WWE later announced in the weekly NXT Injury Report that Grimes suffered some sort of leg injury at the hands of Thatcher, and that he is out of action, but at that time there was no timetable for his return.

Before last Wednesday's loss to Ciampa, Grimes lost the Strap Match to Dexter Lumis at the "Takeover: WarGames 2020" event just three days before. There is no word on when he was injured, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Grimes' status.