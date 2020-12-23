Candice LeRae has revealed that her arm is not broken.

As we've noted, LeRae suffered some sort of arm injury during the recent women's WarGames match at WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2020" and word from backstage was that she may have broken the arm. She wore a sling after Takeover, and went in for x-rays, but since then has worn just a brace on the arm. LeRae recently spoke with PWInsider and confirmed that the arm is not broken.

"I feel great. All things considered, I think whatever little tiny bits of me that are still a bit sore, I'll take it, because my arm - no break - it was a Christmas miracle," she said when asked how she's doing.

She continued, "It was hard to believe, I was like this is definitely broken, we went to the ER, got x-rays...even our medical team looked at it and I want to say within 24 hours I was able to pretty much use my arm and my fingers all again - obviously tender, but... (laughs)"

Regarding the WarGames match, which saw Team Candice LeRae defeat Team Shotzi Blackheart, she was asked if there was a specific moment where she knew that she had done something wrong, after her arm was caught under the chair when Blackheart came off the ladder. LeRae revealed that her ribs were hurting right after impact, and she communicated with the referee that she needed to be checked out by doctors. She said they were trying to get her to leave the cage but she was against that idea.

"Yeah, well so, right after the impact, my ribs immediately hurt, and I'm a pretty stubborn person so I usually try to wait a second and go, 'Oh, I'm probably fine,' and I told the referee that was in there with me, 'I think the doctors need to check on me just in case,' because I've never had a rib injury so that freaked me out," she revealed. "And I went to check my ribs myself to see how everything was, and I just completely couldn't use my arm, and I was like 'Oh no.' They were trying to get me to leave the cage, and I was like, 'I can't leave the cage because we lose if I leave the cage, so just give me a second', and so by the time the match had ended, my ribs had started to feel better, and I could breathe normally and everything was fine, but there are so many things I can't do with my arm right now.

"And like you said, you take things for granted, because my poor dad...like I always tell Johnny's mom, 'If anything's wrong, you'll hear from us, if something isn't wrong is when you won't, if everything's good, you're just not going to hear from us, so don't worry,' and I'm like trying to text her with one hand, I'm going, 'This is so frustrating,' I need to tell people that I'm OK but it's taking forever just to type one little letter, it's crazy."

LeRae then revealed that she suffered some deep tissue damage. She was asked if she knows the nature of the injury.

"It was a deep tissue," she responded. "All the cartilage and stuff just got mushed, and I mean, for days after I went up to people like, 'It's not broken' and medical staff were like that's so crazy because everybody was convinced that it was broken."

LeRae continued, "I'm trying not to cry when they're telling me it's broken because I'm like, 'I want kids, I don't have time to take any time off right now, we gotta keep this show going,' and there was still a part of me going, 'Maybe it's not broken,' because my body has endured a lot of things in my almost 18 years of doing this, maybe it's not broken, but it wasn't (laughs)."

Tonight's NXT episode will feature "A Very Gargano Christmas" theme with The Way (LeRae, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory) hosting the festivities. Stay tuned for more.