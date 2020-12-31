Former NXT Superstar Cezar Bononi took to social media to announce the birth of his and his wife Camila's first son. He shared that Joshua Veita Bononi was born on December 28.

Bononi also revealed in his post that his wife was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is starting chemotherapy today.

He wrote, "Our first son Joshua Veita Bononi was born healthy on 12/28. And everything they say is true! Everything changes, everything transforms! Instant love without explanation! We're going home, but not as expected. The plans will be postponed for a few days, but we'll be together soon The birth was planned to be natural, she reached 10 dilation, without anesthesia, she felt all the labor pains 100%, but she ended up going to an emergency c-section, it was not the easiest, but she was much stronger than I thought a human being can be.

After some routine exams Camila was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and is starting chemotherapy today. It is not the first time that we have faced cancer, but the Lord is on our side as always and He will continue the good work in our lives. Happy new year and may God bless you all!"

Cezar Bononi was released from WWE in April. Since his release, he has been a regular on AEW Dark.