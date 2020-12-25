Former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas wrestled a pair of matches at SWE Christmas Chaos earlier this month. Haas spoke with Hannibal TV, which you can view in the video above.

During the interview, Haas revealed that he and fellow former WWE star Jackie Gayda are divorced. Haas said that he endured a challenging phase due to the divorce.

The 48-year-old Haas also discussed his future goals in the business.

"My goal is to pay it forward," Haas said (h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription). "If I could give any advice to I work, anybody that wants to listen or if anyone I'm on the same card with. If I can give you the advice that Arn Anderson, Steve Keirn, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, Gerald Brisco, Jack Lanza, Pat Patterson, any of those greats that I had the chance. I had a ten-year career with WWE. I had the ability and chance to work with all those great agents. And they were able to give me a piece of the puzzle, or what worked for them.

"If I can get anything to pay it forward, those who are trying to get to where I was, or to be better than I ever was, which I want everybody to be, that's my goal."

Haas noted that a return to WWE or working for AEW is probably not going to happen, but he would listen if they called.

"I mean, I'm not looking to get back in, say AEW or WWE, to TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), I can probably say that ship's sailed. If they ever do call, come calling; I would love to listen to them. But right now, my goal is to get the young people that want to get there. If I can give them advice and help them get there. That's what I want to do. My job is to help pay it forward."

Haas was released from WWE in February of 2010. He wrestled on the independent circuit, as well as for ROH from 2010 through 2013.