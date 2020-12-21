Ever since Charlotte Flair and Asuka became WWE Women's Tag Team Champions during Sunday night's WWE TLC, there has been some controversy on social media about Charlotte declaring herself as the first Grand Slam Champion.

Fans have pointed to the fact that Bayley, Asuka, and Sasha Banks are also Grand Slam Champions since they've held all the women's titles in WWE -- the NXT Women's Title, the RAW Women's Title, the SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Titles.

However, Charlotte is the only one to also win the WWE Divas Championship before the title was retired in 2016.

On tonight's episode of RAW Talk, Charlotte reiterated that she's the only Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. While talking about her return to the ring after a lengthy layoff, Charlotte said she had to remind fans of what they were missing.

"I could not afford to come back and regress, so I had to raise my level," said Charlotte. "I had to remind people of everything I've done -- from main eventing WrestleMania to becoming a Grand Slam Champion, the only one and the real Grand Slam Champion.

"I have to remind people who I am. I just wanted them to go, 'Now, I remember that Charlotte Flair,'" she said.

Charlotte also delved into her thought process while sitting at home and watching other women on the roster.

"Everything was moving on without me," she said. "Watching Asuka every week be the heartbeat of this division inspired me to come back. To see women like Nia, Shayna, Mandy, and Dana Brooke also grinding got me really inspired. That just requires Asuka and myself to up our game."

Charlotte also spoke of why breaking Asuka's winning streak at WrestleMania a few years ago "cemented her legacy" in the WWE.

"When I beat Asuka's streak, it cemented my legacy. She had nothing to prove but I did. Seeing her consistently on top, I'm like 'I respect you.' I don't think I play with others but if there's a person I want to tag with, it might as well be with someone I respect."

On tonight's episode of RAW, Charlotte and Asuka defeated Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans in a non-title match. Full Raw Results are here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit RAW Talk with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.