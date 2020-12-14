A fan on Twitter recently posted a clip from the brutal TLC match between Jeri-Show [The Big Show and Chris Jericho] against D-Generation X [Shawn Michaels and Triple H] at the TLC pay-per-view event in December 2009.

During the finish of the match, Jericho, standing on Big Show's massive shoulders, was supposed to go flying over the top rope and crash through a table after Show got super kicked by Shawn Michaels. However, Jericho suffered an awkward landing with only his face bouncing off the table.

Upon watching the clip on Twitter, Jericho revealed that he "almost died" from the botched spot.

Lance Storm, a good friend of Jericho, chimed in and said, "Jesus, put that on the What the Hell was I thinking List."

DX defeated Jeri-Show to capture the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship exactly 11 years ago at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Their match was the main event of the PPV card that also featured Sheamus vs. John Cena, The Undertaker vs. Batista, and Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston.

See below for Jericho's reaction: