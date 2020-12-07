Chris Jericho took to Twitter this weekend and commented on a fan-made graphic for a potential AEW match between he and Sting, which would be the first-ever match between the two pro wrestling legends.

The graphic was for a potential "Stinger vs. Painmaker" match. Jericho responded with a brief comment and tagged the official AEW account.

He wrote, "Hmmm..... @aew"

Sting recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW, but it's unlikely that we will see Sting vs. Jericho for the first-time ever in an AEW ring. You can click here for the latest backstage update on how AEW plans to use The Stinger, who will speak for the first time since signing with AEW during Wednesday's Dynamite episode in an interview with Tony Schiavone.

Below is Jericho's full tweet: