- The above video is a look at the most shocking SmackDown moments from 2020. The moments include Jeff Hardy arrested, Aalyah kissing Murphy, and The Fiend attacking Alexa Bliss.

- Pro Wrestling Tees announced that CM Punk will be donating all of his merchandise sales to the family of Brodie Lee. As reported yesterday, Brodie Lee passed away at 41. His wife announced that he passed away due to a lung issue.

Pro Wrestling Tees tweeted, "Cm Punk has informed us that all proceeds from any of his https://ProWrestlingTees.com/cmpunk merch sales for the next month will be donated to Brodie Lee's family. Thank you @CMPunk."

- Indiana Pacers official Twitter account shared a GIF of Coach Nate Bjorkgren doing John Cena's "You Can't See Me" taunt during tonight's game against the Boston Celtics.

They tweeted, "we knew coach was a @WWE fan but now he's breakin out some @JohnCena moves Waving hand"