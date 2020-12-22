AEW star Cody Rhodes, who also serves an EVP for the company, engaged in a war of words with a fan on Twitter on Tuesday.

The fan in question was originally responding to a tweet from FITE TV, which posted a link to the replay of All In, calling the PPV the "wrestling event that started it all."

He wrote, "Ah yes, the start of the crime that has been perpetrated on professional wrestling. This birthed the abomination that is AEW. A dark day indeed."

In his response, Rhodes emphasized that All In marked the day that "bettered the wrestling economy."

Rhodes wrote, "I mean this day bettered the wrestling economy and QOL standards for an entire industry, so no matter which way you shake it...a great day in our history. (Not unlike the days Dream had those 3 initials on your mask white hot and fans got better wrestling and the boys got rich)."

The fan then wondered if AEW benefits the overall industry or just "the Bucks SoCal friends," to which Rhodes said that AEW had already made a positive economic impact on the wrestling business.

"It's already been seen," wrote Rhodes. "Every company has had to up their financial commitment, duration, and QOL elements in their contracts.

"Wrestlers and their families like to eat and expand their target audience from 1 promoter to millions of fans."

The fan and Rhodes went back-and-forth over several more tweets. See below for their exchange:

I mean this day bettered the wrestling economy and QOL standards for an entire industry, so no matter which way you shake it...a great day in our history.



(Not unlike the days Dream had those 3 initials on your mask white hot and fans got better wrestling and the boys got rich) — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

???



It's already been seen. Every company has had to up their financial commitment, duration, and QOL elements in their contracts.



Wrestlers and their families like to eat and expand their target audience from 1 promoter to millions of fans.



It's the best time to be a fan. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020

Educating > cursing out people



It's the holidays. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 21, 2020