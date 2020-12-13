After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes headed to the indies, which included a short stop in TNA. Rhodes debuted alongside Brandi Rhodes at TNA Bound for Glory in October of 2016 and then made a handful of appearances in the following weeks.

A photo was tweeted out of Cody during that time, and the AEW star reflected on his short stint there.

"I was genuinely only there two days as a favor to Josh [Mathews] and to help my Wife get started," Cody recalled. "Nice lil' experience. The team Canada guy gave away my parking spot to ADR. I then committed to ROH, Bucks and I did All In...and the rest is history. My pettiness has led to greatness, ha."

Just for context, "Team Canada guy" is likely Scott D'Amore.

In separate conversation on Twitter, Cody responded to how it was so random he'd be facing Angelico on next week's AEW Dynamite. Angelico is one half of The Hybrid 2 with Jack Evans, who were previously engaged in a feud with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. The two teams met in a non-title match on last week's Dynamite with Matt and Nick Jackson picking up the win.

"I say this with the utmost respect," Cody began. "There's a ring. It's a wrestling show. And he's a great wrestler. Guy who wins makes more money than the guy who loses. (And if you doubt that, ask yourself who makes more money...Chris Jericho or Fuego)."

Below is the current lineup for Wednesday's Dynamite:

* Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson vs. Angelico with Jack Evans

* Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* The Acclaimed vs. SCU

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Wardlow) vs. Top Flight, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, and Best Friends

* Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela (AEW World Title Eliminator Match - No DQ / Anything Goes Match)

