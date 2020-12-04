During a recent media call, MLW Founder Court Bauer was excited to discuss the current state of his company. Although 2020 was a difficult year for everyone, the future of MLW and other growing promotions seems promising.

Less than a week ago, Bauer posted a tweet online that caught the attention of MLW fans. In it, Bauer stated, "I just had a great call with a major international promotion. Some very exciting stuff for fans and fighters come 2021."

Bauer was asked to follow up on that tweet during the media call, and although he didn't disclose specific details, he says that a "world war of sorts" is brewing among different promotions.

"Which one [of the promotions are you asking about]?" he asked with a chuckle. "In all seriousness, I think we all see a world war of sorts brewing. I can't say anything right now but hope to be able to say a lot more before the end of the year. We'll see."

On their current platforms like Fubo, beIN, and YouTube, Bauer assured that their numbers are where they once were or have exceed expectations. He notes that they are continuing to grow, and his goal for the future is to expand that even greater so that more eyes can be on MLW's product.

"Fubo is very happy and we were once again at the top [of the ratings] for beIN. On YouTube, we're way up compared to where we left off in the Spring. We're waiting on DAZN data for episode 111, but the restart episode destroyed all of our prior episodes in terms of viewers," Bauer said.



"In a nutshell: we're growing and getting more eyes on the product. But I'm never satisfied with what we just accomplished," he continued. "I want more, which is why we're continuing to talk with different networks and services about expanding our programming footprint domestically and abroad. More eyes, more awareness - this is my mantra."

Bauer chose to keep the info private regarding which cable and streaming platforms he's in talks with, at least for now.

"I will say we're pretty deep in talks in the cable and streaming space. If and when a deal gets done, we won't be shy about sharing the details then."

Court also assured fans that their next special, Kings of Colosseum, will be taking place in the near future. He says there will be more information during next Wednesday's FUSION episode.

"That will be Kings of Colosseum; we'll have more on that on next week's FUSION."