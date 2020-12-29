The 34th edition of the Royal Rumble is just over a month away as it will take place on January 31, 2021 from the Thunderdome in the Tampa area. It will be the fourth Royal Rumble to feature both men's and women's Royal Rumble matches and will be the first WWE pay-per-view of the new year.

Last year Drew McIntyre won the men's version and parlayed his victory into a WWE Championship match vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre then won that match and has held the title for all but 22 days since. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair won the women's version and then went on to win the NXT Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

As we approach Royal Rumble, the betting odds have come out as to the favorites to win both the men's and women's matches. These odds were sent to us by BetOnline and they have a three-way tie for the men's favorite. One of the Superstars is a new champion while the other two are Hall of Famers who haven't been seen in months. Those three with the best odds are Intercontinental Champion Big E, Edge and Goldberg.

All three have 3/1 odds which means one would win $3 for every $1 bet on those Superstars. BetOnline is thinking that either Big E's singles push will continue all the way through Mania or that one of the legends in Edge or Goldberg could make a surprise return to steal the show – and the match – at the Rumble.

Rounding out the top five for the men's Rumble are Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee both at 5/1. Like Edge and Goldberg, Lesnar hasn't been seen in months with Paul Heyman confirming that his client is a free agent. Lee was recently sent to the Performance Center, along with a handful of other big men, to refine his skills for a potential push down the road. Lee winning the Royal Rumble after being promoted to the main roster in August would definitely classify as a push.

For the Women's Royal Rumble, there are no ties at the top and the favorite's odds are less than the trio of Big E, Edge and Goldberg. Bianca Belair is that favorite at 9/2 which means one would win $9 for every $2 bet on Belair. Since joining the main roster in April, Belair has lost just one singles match and she recently had her first WWE title match but came up short as she and Sasha Banks lost in a three-way elimination match for the Women's Tag Titles.

The rest of the top five for the women's match are (in order): Rhea Ripley at 5/1, Alexa Bliss at 6/1, Ronda Rousey at 7/1 and Shayna Baszler at 8/1. Rousey hasn't appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 but her contract reportedly runs through WrestleMania 37, so a victory at the Rumble would provide her with a sendoff at Mania.

The full odds for both the men's and women's matches are listed below.

Men's Royal Rumble Winner

Big E - 3/1

Edge - 3/1

Goldberg - 3/1

Brock Lesnar - 5/1

Keith Lee - 5/1

AJ Styles - 10/1

Kevin Owens - 10/1

Daniel Bryan - 12/1

Roman Reigns - 12/1

The Rock - 12/1

Bray Wyatt - 16/1

Drew McIntyre - 16/1

Jey Uso - 18/1

Braun Strowman - 20/1

CM Punk - 22/1

Adam Cole - 25/1

Matt Riddle - 25/1

Seth Rollins - 25/1

John Cena - 28/1

Aleister Black - 33/1

Andrade - 33/1

Bobby Lashley - 33/1

Finn Balor - 33/1

Karrion Kross - 33/1

Lars Sullivan - 33/1

Otis - 33/1

Baron Corbin - 40/1

Buddy Murphy - 40/1

Kofi Kingston - 40/1

Mustafa Ali - 40/1

Randy Orton - 40/1

Samoa Joe - 40/1

Apollo Crews - 50/1

Conor McGregor - 50/1

Jeff Hardy - 50/1

Johnny Gargano - 50/1

Ricochet - 50/1

Sheamus - 50/1

Shinsuke Nakamura - 50/1

The Miz - 50/1

Tommasso Ciampa - 50/1

Tyson Fury - 50/1

Walter - 50/1

Xavier Woods - 50/1

Angel Garza - 66/1

Dominik Mysterio - 66/1

Elias - 66/1

Pete Dunne - 66/1

Rey Mysterio - 66/1

Christian - 80/1

Kane - 80/1

The Undertaker - 80/1

Triple H - 80/1

Stone Cold Steve Austin - 100/1

Shane McMahon - 125/1

Vince McMahon - 250/1



Women's Royal Rumble Winner

Bianca Belair - 9/2

Rhea Ripley - 5/1

Alexa Bliss - 6/1

Ronda Rousey - 7/1

Shayna Baszler - 8/1

Becky Lynch - 9/1

Bayley - 10/1

Charlotte Flair - 12/1

Sasha Banks - 14/1

Nia Jax - 16/1

Asuka - 20/1

Io Shirai - 20/1

Paige - 20/1

Carmella - 25/1

Lacey Evans - 25/1

Lana - 25/1

Mandy Rose - 25/1

Peyton Royce - 25/1

Eva Marie - 33/1

Liv Morgan - 33/1

Nikki Cross - 33/1

Ruby Riott - 33/1

Sonya Deville - 33/1

Toni Storm - 33/1

Candice LeRae - 40/1

Naomi - 40/1

Natalya - 40/1

Dakota Kai - 50/1

Dana Brooke - 50/1

Ember Moon - 50/1

Mia Yim - 50/1

Tegan Nox - 50/1

Billy Kay - 66/1

Chelsea Green - 66/1

Mercedes Martinez - 66/1

Sarah Logan - 66/1

Tamina - 66/1

Piper Niven - 80/1

Trish Stratus - 80/1

Kelly Kelly - 100/1

Lita - 100/1

Stephanie McMahon - 150/1