Two matches have been announced for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

Curt Stallion will be back in action on tonight's show as he faces Ariya Daivari. This will be Stallion's third singles match with Daivari since his WWE in-ring debut on the October 16 205 Live show. Stallion defeated Daivari that night by DQ, and then by pinfall on the October 30 episode.

Stallion, the #1 contender to WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, was set to make his NXT TV debut this past Wednesday night, but he was attacked in the parking lot by Legado del Fantasma before the show began. WWE announced in today's NXT Injury Report that Stallion suffered a back injury in the attack, and he was listed as "day-to-day" for his status.

Tonight's 205 Live show will also feature tag team action with Ever-Rise vs. The Bollywood Boyz.

The two tag teams had an exchange a few weeks back when they failed to help Ariya Daivari or Tony Nese win the Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender on November 13, after being hired to interfere. That exchange led to The Bollywood Boyz using their camera to defeat Ever-Rise the following week. Tonight will be the rematch. Ever-Rise is returning to action tonight after kicking off the three-way feud with The Grizzled Young Veterans and Imperium on this week's NXT show, as noted before.

Stay tuned for news from tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, which airs from the Capitol Wrestling Center after SmackDown on FOX ends.