AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin has revealed that he does not watch WWE or follow any wrestling promotions outside of AEW.

In a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Allin explained that to preserve his unique character -- which is largely fostered by influences outside of pro wrestling -- he avoids watching other wrestling shows.

"I just watch skating videos. That's it," said Allin. "I don't want to be inspired by anything. I want my body of work to be its own thing."

Allin said that although he respects the skills of his peers, he rather not get inspired by their work.

"I know it's like that with skaters, a lot of skaters don't watch certain videos because they don't want their skating to be inspired just like I do with wrestling," he said. "I respect everybody's hard work and stuff, but there comes a point where I just want to be in my own brain about things, I don't want to be inspired by anybody."

During the interview, Allin also touched upon his comparisons with pro wrestling legend Sting, who recently joined AEW on a multi-year contract. Allin and Sting are currently involved in an angle on AEW Dynamite.

"The whole time I was sitting in the rafters, I didn't know I was alluding to anything," said Allin of his comparison with Sting. "There's nothing as big as having 'The Ball' to me than having someone of Sting's caliber come in and you're in charge of helping to write that story of his debut. It doesn't get any bigger than that. I take that very, very seriously so I was like 'it's business time.'"

Allin also revealed that Sting is "a big admirer" of his skateboarding vignettes and promos and is currently mentoring the young star.

"I've gotten some advice from [Sting]," said Allin ."He's seen some of of the videos I've done, and he's a big admirer of those. He can be in the game for however long he's been in the game and constantly keep people intrigued.

"So if you could pick his brain on that, that would be the No. 1 thing. Because he's in a league of his own with that mystery and everything he controls. He controls the audience. When he walked out there and I'm just laying in that ring, and the music starts, I haven't had a feeling like that in wrestling as long as I've been doing it...there's nothing that topped that. That was like an out of body experience"

Allin captured the AEW TNT Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear.