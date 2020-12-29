Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has finally accepted Taya Valkyrie's challenge for an Impact Knockouts title match at Hard To Kill next month.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated former champion Su Yung in a No Disqualification match on November 14, 2020, at Turning Point in Nashville, Tennessee to win the title. This is her second reign.

Interesting to note, Taya Valkyrie currently holds the record for longest in the title's history with 377 days.

Hard To Kill 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 16 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is the updated card for Hard to Kill:

* Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Manik (c) (Triple Threat for the X Division Title Match)

* Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. TBD (Tournament Finals for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles)

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (Impact Knockouts Championship Match)