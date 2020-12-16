A host has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT New Year's Evil special.

It was announced during tonight's NXT episode that Dexter Lumis will host the first episode of 2021. The announcement was made after Lumis was shown at various times during the show, drawing the New Year's Evil logo from a platform inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE is using Lumis as the New Year's Evil host after Shotzi Blackheart acted as the Halloween Havoc host back in October.

A new match has also been announced for the New Year's Evil edition of NXT. Karrion Kross will face Damian Priest in singles action.

Last week's show saw Kross return from an injury, attacking Priest and temporarily putting him on the shelf. Kross made his in-ring return on tonight's episode, easily defeating Desmond Troy in singles action. After the match, Kross spoke into the camera and warned to Priest that "your ass is mine" at New Year's Evil.

On a related note, Triple H announced in the tweet below that Ghostmane's "Lazaretto" single will be the official theme song for New Year's Evil.

The special New Year's Evil edition of NXT on the USA Network will air live on Wednesday, January 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card, along with a few shots from tonight's show:

Host: Dexter Lumis

NXT Title Match

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Damian Priest