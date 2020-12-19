- The above video is the top 10 moments from the December 18 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

- Earlier today, WWE revealed the official theme song for tomorrow's TLC pay-per-view.

The official song is "HWY 666" by Corey Taylor.

The TLC Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6 p.m. ET and run for one hour, with the main pay-per-view card starting at 7 pm ET. Below is the current card:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

TLC Match for the WWE Title

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women's Champion Asuka and a partner TBA vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (c)

Firefly Inferno Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Below is WWE's announcement:

'Til Tables, Ladders, and Chairs do us part. "HWY 666" by @CoreyTaylorRock is an Official Theme Song of #WWETLC. pic.twitter.com/6hj4ua0OiE — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be a guest on the newest, "Broken Skull Sessions." The episode will premiere on Sunday, December 20 on the WWE Network.

McIntyre tweeted about his appearance.

He tweeted, "Broken Skull Sessions with @steveaustinBSR drops SUNDAY on the @WWENetwork Hell of a chat. We talked for hours about the sport we love and nothing was off limits."

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin also wrote about the upcoming episode.

The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted, "Hell Yeah!!!"

Below are their comments: