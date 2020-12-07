WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on RAW Talk after tonight's Monday Night RAW went off the air.

While looking ahead to his TLC match against AJ Styles at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view event, McIntyre revealed that he has been wanting to face The Phenomenal One since he was a 16-year-old teenager trying to make it in the professional wrestling business.

"You know a lot of fans are buzzing about this match because we're facing each other the first time ever," said McIntyre. "I've wanted this match since I was 16. I've been waiting for a long time [to step into the ring with Styles]."

McIntyre pointed to how he and Styles "kept missing each other" despite their paths crossing across the world.

"Over the years, we kept passing each other like ships in the night," he said. "When AJ was in a different company, I was in WWE. When he came here, I wasn't here. But when I came to Raw, he moved to SmackDown. Now, finally, we're in the same place."

The WWE Champion also admitted that Styles had the advantage in their TLC match due to his experience in ladder matches.

"Technically, AJ might have the advantage because of ladders being involved. He's also got the big man [Omos] in his corner."

The team of Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison defeated McIntyre and Sheamus in a 2-on-3 Handicap match earlier tonight. After Sheamus accidentally hit McIntyre with The Brogue Kick, he was caught off guard, which allowed Styles to fly in with the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

