WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter today and commented on how he previously caused WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to flinch during a backstage promo class.

McIntyre included a clip of the moment that took place several years back during his first run with WWE, which aired on his recent "Broken Skull Sessions" episode with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin.

The clip shows McIntyre cutting a promo at the end of a promo class. He noted that McMahon would hold these classes with a select group of Superstars, but they had to cut a promo using the lessons they learned at the end of each glass. McIntyre needed a big finish to his promo, so he pretended to throw a water bottle at the boss. Vince flinched, when apparently he doesn't flinch much.

"I think that was promo class, I believe back in the day," McIntyre recalled. "Vince used to take promo class with a select group of young talent on RAW and SmackDown, and I was fortunate to be a part of the group on SmackDown. He would give us these lessons, and I'm going to give a free one out here right now - a promo is a match, a match is a promo, you gotta think of them the same way. And that's all I'm gonna say because what happened in there, stays in there.

"At the end of every class he would give us a minute to cut a promo on a random topic he would pick, and we had to apply the lessons we learned in promo class. So, you always need, of course, a big finish, and I think I was struggling for a big finish, and I reached down for that water bottle, and I decided to pretend to throw it at the boss, and he flinched. He never flinches."

The tweet included some of Drew's many WWE career accomplishments.

"....Annnnnd I made @VinceMcMahon flinch," he included at the bottom of the list.

