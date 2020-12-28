Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the first RAW of 2021.
Tonight's RAW saw Lee defeat Sheamus in the opener, which was a #1 contender's match to determine the next challenger for McIntyre. WWE then confirmed Lee vs. McIntyre for next Monday's Legends Night edition of RAW on the USA Network.
Stay tuned for more on next week's Legends Night edition of RAW. Below are a few shots from tonight's #1 contender's match on RAW:
? 2020 #RoyalRumble winner— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
? 2-Time WWE Champion
? Superstar of the Year SLAMMY Award recipient
No better way to kick off the final #WWERaw of the year than with @DMcIntyreWWE! ?? pic.twitter.com/kpNH27rydu
Safe to say @WWESheamus just got a head start in his match against @RealKeithLee...— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
Who will advance to face #WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/BThn5oPtap
.@DMcIntyreWWE surveying this high-stakes matchup: @RealKeithLee vs. @WWESheamus! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qENDPBJDJL— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
That strength!#WWERaw @RealKeithLee @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/4U8XgzcjEd— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 29, 2020
.@WWESheamus taking flight! #WWERaw @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/Yv7fnDfTpG— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 29, 2020
Look behind ya, Fella. #WWERaw @RealKeithLee @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/7bRRGLRD0s— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
REJECTED! #WWERaw @RealKeithLee @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/nrH0NHBIUk— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 29, 2020
An absolute COLLISION.— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
It's ALL about facing @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWEChampionship next week on #WWERaw Legends Night for @RealKeithLee and @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/4WNfn1o9Bc
Perfect-Lee closing out 2020!@RealKeithLee earns himself a #WWETitle Match against @DMcIntyreWWE NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/XVNwdTvzML— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
NEXT WEEK: @RealKeithLee vs. @DMcIntyreWWE — WWE Championship.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KLAKP9othj— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
YES PLEASE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/alYfMYFvhq— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 29, 2020