Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel (fka Zeb Colter in WWE) is getting some heat on social media this week after making a joke about the RV bombing that took place in downtown Nashville, Tennessee this past weekend.

Dutch, who began working behind-the-scenes with TNA in 2003 but eventually left due to creative differences before briefly returning in 2017, joked that the bomber was aiming for the old TNA headquarters a few blocks away.

"The FBI just released a new finding in the Nashville bombing case that the bomber was not targeting the AT&T building. He was aiming for the old TNA offices a couple of blocks away. @TherealAbyss @sonjaydutterson @DanEnglerWWE @TwoManPowerTrip @ScottDAmore @RealJakeHager," Dutch wrote.

"Dirty Dutch" tagged AEW star Jake Hager (Jack Swagger), WWE Producers Chris Park (Abyss) and Sonjay Dutt, referee Dan Engler, and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore in the tweet, but none have replied as of this writing.

You can see the full tweet below: