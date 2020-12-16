AEW has announced a new Eddie Kingston segment for tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was announced that Kingston will be live in the ring to address his enemies.

Tonight's segment comes after Kingston lost to then-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Full Gear in early November, and then teamed with The Butcher and The Blade for a six-man win over Lance Archer and Lucha Bros last week. He has been feuding with PAC and Archer as of late, among others.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* SCU vs. The Acclaimed

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds

* NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb and Big Swole vs. Ivelisse and Diamante

* Cody Rhodes vs. Angelico

* The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, MJF, Wardlow) vs. Best Friends, Brandon Cutler, Varsity Blondes, Top Flight

* World Title Eliminator Match, No DQ and Anything Goes: Joey Janela vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Sting appears live

* Eddie Kingston will address his enemies