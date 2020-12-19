WWE Hall of Famer Edge has hit back at a fan on Twitter for calling his wife Beth Phoenix "some random soccer mom" and for terming them an "odd couple."

Beth, also a WWE Hall of Famer, initially posted a picture of her and Edge standing under an umbrella with the caption, "Rain or shine @EdgeRatedR."

The fan in question wrote, "Looks like edge is taking a picture with some random soccer mom, head of the Pa, or Karen. Odd couple."

In his response, a furious Edge wrote that the fan should be concerned about securing "enough lubricant to get by" until they decide to crawl out their hole again.

Edge tweeted, "What you see is Adam standing with his wife & mother of their children whom he loves unconditionally. Assuming from your page that you won't find out what that's like & your biggest concern is making sure you have enough lubricant to get by until you next crawl out of your hole."

See below for the tweets:

Looks like edge is taking a picture with some random soccer mom, head of the Pa, or Karen. Odd couple — [email protected]:-/ (@colossalsavage) December 18, 2020