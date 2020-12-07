Elias addressed fans for the first time on Sunday, nearly a week after being electrocuted [in kayfabe] during the Symphony of Destruction match against Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw.

Through a video released on Twitter, Elias teased that he was going to change up his character and possibly stop playing the guitar on WWE programming.

"Hello I am Elias and I would like to take this time to talk about the horrific electrocution this past week on Monday Night Raw," said Elias. "Many of you loyal fans and Universal Truthsters out there that have sent me nothing but love, and I appreciate every one of you.

"And for those of you who said, 'Elias deserves it,' I just have to say, 'Screw You.' The doctors told me that kind of voltage could have killed an average man. But I'm no average man, and that's why they call me The Extraordinary Elias," he added.

Elias said that he had regained full function in his hands by beating all the odds.

"The doctors also told me that I may no longer be able to play the guitar again," he said. "Despite all those odds and thanks to modern medicine, I have gained full function in my hands. And when I was electrocuted, something in Elias did change.

"And on top of that, I have seen visions and I know the purpose of my life. And now that I have that knowledge, I will be sharing my gift with all of you."

Check out the video below: