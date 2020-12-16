Eric Bischoff had a brief stint as Executive Director of WWE SmackDown last year, taking charge of the blue brand in June until he was fired in October.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Bischoff opened up about his latest experience with WWE and why he had different expectations while accepting the job.

Bischoff said that although he wasn't "mis-sold" on what the job entailed, he expected more autonomy and open-mindedness from the higher-ups.

"There was not nearly the autonomy that I was hoping there would be," said Bischoff. "There wasn't an open mind to new ways of doing things which, either I allowed myself to believe there would be or I was led to believe there would be, I'm not sure which is true even to this day."

He continued, "I would say it was probably me allowing myself to believe something that wasn't true more than being misled, I'll take responsibility for that. But I think there was there was a little bit of that."

When Bischoff and Paul Heyman were hired as the new bosses of SmackDown and Raw respectively, a number of reports suggested that WWE was going to adopt a new approach to the creative process. However, Bischoff was quickly in for a reality check.

"There really wasn't a new approach," stressed Bischoff. "It was the same approach with different people and it just didn't fit real well."

That said, Bischoff said has no hard feelings towards WWE.

"I enjoyed my time in WWE. There was nothing personal about it. I'm not really familiar with dating apps but I can only imagine that some people that use them they look at a profile and go, 'Wow they're going to be perfect for me, let's go out.'

"Then they go out to dinner and within 20 minutes, they can't wait to get home because the chemistry just isn't there, the expectation and the chemistry kind of disconnect somewhere.

"So I think that was the case," he added. "It was more of a chemistry issue than it was anything else."

Bischoff has made two guest appearances for AEW Dynamite since being released by WWE.