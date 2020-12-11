There's a belief within Impact Wrestling that Ethan Page is not re-signing, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that company officials and Page's friends are under the impression that he's finished up, which would likely put an end to The North tag team with Josh Alexander, at least for now.

Regarding Alexander's Impact status, he reportedly has along time left on his contract, somewhere around 9 months. Alexander is set to face World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson at Final Resolution this weekend and if Alexander wins, The North will receive a title shot from The Good Brothers.

The North held the Impact World Tag Team Titles for 380 days before dropping them to The Motor City Machine Guns in July of this year. They won the titles back at Bound For Glory in October, but then dropped them to Anderson and Luke Gallows at Turning Point in November.

Page's current Impact contract expires on December 31st, according to PWInsider. It's always possible that a new deal is reached, but it's expected that he will be leaving.

Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

