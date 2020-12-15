As previously reported, Ethan Page's contract with Impact Wresting expires on December 31st. It is believed that Page will not be resigning with the promotion.

Wrestling Inc. learned that Page has already had talks with WWE, AEW and MLW this past summer. Impact Wrestling was reportedly accommodating in allowing Page to explore his options.

Page debuted in Impact Wrestling in November of 2017. Page, along with tag team partner Josh Alexander, defeated The Latin American Exchange (Santana and Ortiz) for the Impact World Tag Team Titles in June of 2019. They held the belts for 383 days before dropping them to The Motor City Machine Guns this past summer. They regained the titles at Bound For Glory in October, but lost them to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Turning Point in November.

Alexander's contract with Impact Wrestling isn't up until later in 2021.

