Wrestling Inc. has learned that Cody Hall is under contract with MLW.

Hall, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, actually signed with the company back in early October.

There has been a booking idea to put Hall into the CONTRA Unit, which consists of Ikuro Kwon, Jacob Fatu, Josef Samael, Simon Gotch and Mads Krugger, who was revealed to be the newest member of the group on the latest episode of MLW Fusion. There's also talk that he could team with Brian Pillman Jr. to set up a feud with the Von Erichs or Injustice.

Hall began training to be a wrestler back in 2010. He wrestled for New Japan Pro Wrestling from 2015 - 2017, where he was a member of the Bullet Club and was an enforcer for The Young Bucks. After leaving the company, he has worked for Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Pro-Wrestling.

MLW Fusion airs Wednesday nights on at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.