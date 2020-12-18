Paul "Triple H" Levesque has created a team to oversee a new NXT show, which apparently would be an NXT minor leagues system.

Gabe Sapolsky is leading the team. Levesque has given him several agents and writers to help him get more comfortable with writing television. Levesque is a big believer in Sapolsky, and this is said to be a case of Levesque giving him the ball.

The idea is to create a show that was described to me as an "NXT for NXT".

The biggest challenge has been to format the concept for TV. The original idea was for this to be akin to another promotion running in some of the smaller tier markets that NXT serviced. However, with house shows likely to not return, they are making it just a TV series.

The goal was for the show to launch in early 2021, but it has been delayed before and probably will again.

