Next week on MLW Fusion, "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will go one on one against Low Ki in the final match of the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament to crown the overall victor.

This week, Lawlor went up against ACH in their scheduled semi-final match. Both men were close with back and forth near-fall attempts, but Lawlor was able to gain the pinfall victory after catching ACH from a splash off the top rope. As ACH came crashing down, Lawlor got his knees up in time to cause discomfort and the victory.

With Lawlor's MMA background and Low Ki's strong style approach, anything could happen between these two former MLW World Heavyweight Champions.

Below are some clips from Lawlor's victory on this week's show:

