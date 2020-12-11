After Owen Hart's unfortunate passing at WWE Over the Edge 1999, Martha Hart pulled her husband's name and likeness from all forms of pro wrestling marketing. As a result, there hadn't been an Owen Hart action figure in the market for nearly 20 years.

However, all that changed recently after Pro Wrestling Tees signed a deal with the Owen Hart Foundation to release new merchandise. This included a new Micro Brawler action figure, which has reportedly been "sold out in minutes," according to a representative of PWTees.

Matt Cardona [fka Zack Ryder] was happy to announce via Twitter that he was lucky enough to snag an action figure of The King of Hearts.

"I legit had goosebumps ordering the first Owen Hart figure in over 20 years! It sold out in minutes. Thanks @owen_foundation, @PWTees, & @DarkSideOfRing for making this a reality! We will be discussing this on the next @majorwfpod! #scratchthatfigureitch," wrote Cardona.

According to PWTees, only 250 action figures were released and were priced at $30 each. There is no word on if they plan to produce more.

See below for Cardona's tweet:

I legit had goosebumps ordering the first Owen Hart figure in over 20 years! It sold out in minutes. Thanks @owen_foundation, @PWTees, & @DarkSideOfRing for making this a reality! We will be discussing this on the next @majorwfpod! #scratchthatfigureitch pic.twitter.com/3XoWaiGf4K — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 10, 2020