This week on MLW Fusion, Promociones Dorado founder Salina de la Renta hinted that Mil Muertes is on his way to MLW soon.

Since The Restart, de la Renta has issued several warnings that she's looking to rebrand her promotion by recruiting bigger and stronger fighters.

In her segment this week, de la Renta was at the Aztec Ruins, stating that her power reaches far past the talent she already has. She also mentioned that she knows a lot of evil men, and one of them just so happened to stare back at her. De la Renta concluded her eerie message by singing, "Mil Muertes is coming." It looks like MLW will continue the storyline that Mil Muertes had in Lucha Underground, where he was the sole survivor of an earthquake that took his entire family in Mexico City.

Mil Muertes was the second titleholder of the Lucha Underground Championship after winning it off of Prince Puma (Ricochet) in 2015. He held the title for 217 days before losing it to Fénix in a "Grave Consequences" casket match. Since Lucha Underground disbanded in 2018, Muertes has worked for CMLL under Gilbert El Boricua.